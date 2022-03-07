Desjardins Raises Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$85.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of CNQ traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.49. The company had a trading volume of 266,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,709. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The stock has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,124,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,190,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208,399 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,787,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,159,000 after purchasing an additional 654,751 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,110,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $617,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 17,027,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $719,423,000 after purchasing an additional 386,159 shares during the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

