Desjardins Lowers Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL) to Hold

Freshlocal Solutions (TSE:LOCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$0.70 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$2.00. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 40.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Freshlocal Solutions from C$0.85 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

TSE:LOCL traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,208. The stock has a market cap of C$21.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. Freshlocal Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.43 and a 1 year high of C$7.50.

Freshlocal Solutions Inc provides end-to-end grocery e-commerce solutions. The company operates Food-X Technologies, an end-to-end SaaS-based eGrocery Management Solution, which is designed to meet the needs of large and small grocery retailers. It also engages in the eGrocery business that delivers fresh, local, and organic produce and groceries.

