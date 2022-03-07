Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Up to $1.44

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.54. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 100,566 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.46.

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Denison Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

