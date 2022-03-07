Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.95

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.95 and last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 461124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.52.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.53) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,722,000 after purchasing an additional 336,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,460,000 after acquiring an additional 347,361 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,844,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,874,000 after acquiring an additional 450,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,822,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,918,000 after acquiring an additional 32,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,120 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

