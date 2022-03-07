Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.50 billion-$25.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.65 billion.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Dell Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.27.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.06. 29,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,388,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 62.33%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 504,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,342,000 after purchasing an additional 127,248 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 744,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,808,000 after buying an additional 55,929 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 316.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 49,673 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 537.8% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 503,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,292,000 after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

