Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.50 billion-$25.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.65 billion.
Dell Technologies stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.06. 29,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,388,309. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.42 and its 200-day moving average is $74.16. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.27.
In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.
About Dell Technologies (Get Rating)
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dell Technologies (DELL)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.