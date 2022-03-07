Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.250-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.50 billion-$25.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.65 billion.

Dell Technologies stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.06. 29,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,388,309. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.42 and its 200-day moving average is $74.16. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $41.69 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.27.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

