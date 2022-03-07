Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.50 billion-$25.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.65 billion.
DELL traded down $1.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.05. 26,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.16. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.27.
In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
