Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.50 billion-$25.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.65 billion.

DELL traded down $1.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.05. 26,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.16. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $27.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DELL. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.27.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

