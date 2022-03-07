Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.70) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Delek US reported earnings of ($1.69) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.25) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on DK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $296,091.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 183,835 shares of company stock valued at $7,899,975 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Delek US by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 6.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 32.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Delek US by 14.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Delek US by 11.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delek US has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $26.21.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

