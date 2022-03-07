Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Sells $273,082.68 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $273,082.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $277,711.20.

On Thursday, February 24th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $282,809.28.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $288,108.60.

On Friday, February 18th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $294,279.96.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $296,091.12.

On Monday, February 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $284,620.44.

On Friday, February 11th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $291,194.28.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $294,011.64.

On Monday, February 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $290,188.08.

On Friday, February 4th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $290,389.32.

Shares of DK opened at $18.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.85. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Delek US by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 887,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 923,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 242,175 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 16.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 92,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 660.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 321,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.45.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

