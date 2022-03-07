Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) CFO Richard Douglas Booth Buys 2,374 Shares

Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) CFO Richard Douglas Booth purchased 2,374 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of DH stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 780,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,422. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Definitive Healthcare Corp has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Definitive Healthcare Corp will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,295,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,697,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

