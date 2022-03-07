Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) dropped 9.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.96 and last traded at $36.96. Approximately 39,162 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,120,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

