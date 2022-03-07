Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

DAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Danaos from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaos from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaos has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

Get Danaos alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAC opened at $88.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.06. Danaos has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.09. Danaos had a net margin of 152.70% and a return on equity of 21.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 30.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Danaos’s payout ratio is 5.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaos by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 974,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,217 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Danaos by 53.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 204,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,768,000 after purchasing an additional 71,420 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Danaos by 154.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 135,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 82,400 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Danaos by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 114,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Danaos by 22.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 106,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Danaos (Get Rating)

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.