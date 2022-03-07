DallasNews (DALN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DALN opened at $6.43 on Monday. DallasNews has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $11.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Get DallasNews alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. DallasNews’s payout ratio is currently -78.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of DallasNews during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DallasNews during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DallasNews by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of DallasNews during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

DallasNews Company Profile (Get Rating)

DallasNews Corp. is a news and information publishing company, which owns and operates commercial printing, distribution, and direct mail service businesses. It operates through the following segments: Publishing and Marketing. The Publishing segment includes the operations of The Dallas Morning News and various niche publications targeting specific audiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DallasNews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DallasNews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.