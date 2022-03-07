Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.38.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cytokinetics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,332 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,213 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth $86,000.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $35.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.34. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 7.45.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The company’s revenue was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

