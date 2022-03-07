CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from C$10.00 to C$8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYBN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 258,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,551. CYBIN INC. has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.14 million and a P/E ratio of -2.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61.

CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Analysts anticipate that CYBIN INC. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) (Get Rating)

Cybin, Inc is a biotechnology company that focuses on progressing psychedelic therapeutics by utilizing proprietary drug discovery platforms, drug delivery systems, novel formulation approaches and treatment regimens for psychiatric disorders. It operates through the following segments: Serenity Life and Natures Journey.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CYBIN INC. (CYBN.NE) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.