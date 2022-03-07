CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised CVR Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

Shares of UAN opened at $110.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,753.75 and a beta of 1.81. CVR Partners has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $118.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $5.24 dividend. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. This represents a $20.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29,300.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.