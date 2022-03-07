CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 160,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CVD Equipment were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 20.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVV opened at $4.34 on Monday. CVD Equipment Co. has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 million, a PE ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

