CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CureVac were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. State Street Corp increased its position in CureVac by 5,379.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,030,000 after buying an additional 468,027 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CureVac during the second quarter worth $11,396,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the second quarter valued at $10,656,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of CureVac by 101.2% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 205,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 103,239 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac in the second quarter valued at $6,794,000.

Shares of CVAC opened at $15.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.79. CureVac has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $130.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVAC shares. Bank of America cut CureVac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on CureVac in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

