Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CURLF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,751. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. Curaleaf has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $16.74.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from C$29.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Curaleaf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

