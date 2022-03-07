Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Short Interest Down 34.8% in February

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the January 31st total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.08.

Get Cummins alerts:

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $203,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 47.8% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI traded down $6.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.04. 1,830,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.91. Cummins has a 1 year low of $192.02 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.