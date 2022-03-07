Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Director Perry E. Davis Acquires 1,650 Shares

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) Director Perry E. Davis bought 1,650 shares of Culp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, for a total transaction of $12,870.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Culp stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.76. The stock had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,386. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Culp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Culp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Culp, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.43%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 537,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after buying an additional 134,744 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Culp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Culp by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 304,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 31,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CULP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Culp in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

