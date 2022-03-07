Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,304 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 49,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $17,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CFR. StockNews.com lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

CFR stock opened at $135.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.38%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.