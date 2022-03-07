Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $690,000 Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 68.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Primerica stock opened at $125.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.37. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.82 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to repurchase $275.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.13.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

