Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,597 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,204,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,383,121,000 after buying an additional 1,035,957 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,423,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,386,078,000 after purchasing an additional 184,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,120,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,346,165,000 after purchasing an additional 258,602 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stryker by 9.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,422,874 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $902,679,000 after purchasing an additional 285,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 4.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,975,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $784,792,000 after purchasing an additional 136,142 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $267.10 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $227.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.49 and a 200 day moving average of $263.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

