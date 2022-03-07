Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Omnicell by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Omnicell by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 397,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,248,000 after acquiring an additional 17,747 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Omnicell by 108,318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $134.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.82. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $187.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 83.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $213,564.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,442 over the last three months. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMCL. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

