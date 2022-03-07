Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 1,582 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $209,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $233,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 30.6% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $266,000. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AY opened at $35.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -669.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.29.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

