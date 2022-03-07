CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CFO Michael Lafair Sells 14,000 Shares

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $478,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Lafair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CS Disco alerts:

On Thursday, February 3rd, Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of CS Disco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $310,953.24.

On Monday, December 20th, Michael Lafair sold 30,635 shares of CS Disco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $1,067,629.75.

NYSE LAW traded down $1.92 on Monday, reaching $31.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 556,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,399. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.03. CS Disco Inc has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. CS Disco’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CS Disco Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LAW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAW. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,905,000. Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,194,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in CS Disco by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,499,000 after buying an additional 2,517,885 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $99,823,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $94,266,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CS Disco (Get Rating)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.