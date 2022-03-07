CryptoTycoon (CTT) Trading 0.6% Lower This Week

CryptoTycoon (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. CryptoTycoon has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $147,930.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be purchased for $7.40 or 0.00018968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00034576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00104072 BTC.

About CryptoTycoon

CTT is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 900,933 coins and its circulating supply is 136,029 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

