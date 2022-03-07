Crowny 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $97,576.00 (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One Crowny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $97,576.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00043189 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.70 or 0.06656500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,323.55 or 0.99842521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00043802 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00047755 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

