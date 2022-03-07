Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.32

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 6183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.87 million and a PE ratio of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.00.

Get Crown Point Energy alerts:

Crown Point Energy Company Profile (CVE:CWV)

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 100,907 acres located in the northern portion of the NeuquÃ©n Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.