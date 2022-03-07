Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Crown has a dividend payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Crown to earn $9.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

NYSE CCK opened at $124.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Crown has a 1 year low of $94.11 and a 1 year high of $124.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of -26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 407,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,957,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Crown by 317.2% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 19,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 14,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

