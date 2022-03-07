Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 362 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CGI in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in CGI in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $80.82 on Monday. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.45 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. CGI had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.26.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

