Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $815,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,927 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 110.9% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,426,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,057 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,124,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,156,329,000 after purchasing an additional 614,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,058,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $594,014,000 after purchasing an additional 566,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

ZBH stock opened at $120.44 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.42.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

