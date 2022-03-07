Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 18,880 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,468 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 18,880 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Twitter by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 17,207 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $307,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Twitter by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,163,151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $80,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,866 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in Twitter by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 678,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,690,000 after acquiring an additional 149,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Twitter by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Twitter from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.10.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $33.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.12 and a beta of 0.70. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Twitter announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,217 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

