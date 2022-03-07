Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 12,499 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,499 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 104,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 685,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,236,000 after purchasing an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 133.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 32,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 70.0% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 64,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,640 shares in the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $39.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

