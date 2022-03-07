Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

NYSE NVO opened at $104.11 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $245.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

