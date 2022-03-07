Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target Lowered to GBX 9,000 at Berenberg Bank

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 9,400 ($126.12) to GBX 9,000 ($120.76) in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($88.55) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($124.78) to GBX 8,600 ($115.39) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Croda International from GBX 8,500 ($114.05) to GBX 8,700 ($116.73) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 8,437.50 ($113.21).

Shares of LON CRDA opened at GBX 6,966 ($93.47) on Friday. Croda International has a twelve month low of GBX 6,032 ($80.93) and a twelve month high of £105.05 ($140.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00. The company has a market capitalization of £9.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8,171.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,936.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a GBX 56.50 ($0.76) dividend. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $43.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

