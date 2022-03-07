Critical Contrast: Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (ANEB) versus Its Competitors

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ANEB – Get Rating) is one of 933 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Anebulo Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Anebulo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

17.9% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 89.9% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A -$30.25 million -2.80 Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.94 billion $233.78 million 0.19

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Anebulo Pharmaceuticals. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anebulo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Competitors 5662 20059 42464 825 2.56

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.21%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 113.55%. Given Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A -28.23% -27.82% Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Competitors -4,356.26% -134.67% -14.29%

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Lakeway, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.