Critical Comparison: Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) and Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT)

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH – Get Rating) and Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Recro Pharma and Generex Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recro Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Generex Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Recro Pharma and Generex Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recro Pharma -32.85% -199.98% -20.32% Generex Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Recro Pharma and Generex Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recro Pharma $66.50 million 1.48 -$27.50 million ($0.75) -2.33 Generex Biotechnology $2.66 million 0.23 -$33.33 million ($0.52) -0.01

Recro Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Generex Biotechnology. Recro Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Generex Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of Recro Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Recro Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.2% of Generex Biotechnology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Recro Pharma has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generex Biotechnology has a beta of -2.27, meaning that its share price is 327% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Recro Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recro Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products. The company was founded by Geraldine A. Henwood and Thomas F. Henwood on November 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

Generex Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generex Biotechnology Corp. is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. It builds new kind of healthcare company, which provides support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care. The company was founded by Rose C. Perri on September 4, 1997 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.