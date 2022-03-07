Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

CEQP has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.00. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 184.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the second quarter worth $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners (Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.