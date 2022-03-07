Credit Suisse Group Lowers GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $16.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays cut shares of GAP from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.06.

NYSE:GPS opened at $14.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. GAP has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GAP will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. GAP’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of GAP by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

