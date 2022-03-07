Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $110.50

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $110.50 and last traded at $110.53, with a volume of 18037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.17.
CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.56.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 87.40%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBRL)
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.
