Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $110.50

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $110.50 and last traded at $110.53, with a volume of 18037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.17.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.56.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 87.40%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

