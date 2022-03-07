Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Covivio from €83.00 ($93.26) to €78.00 ($87.64) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GSEFF remained flat at $$77.09 during midday trading on Monday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.05. Covivio has a 52-week low of $77.09 and a 52-week high of $89.07.

Covivio SA is a property investment company, which owns, operates and manages real estate properties. It operates through following business segments: France Offices, Italy Offices, Hotels & Service Sector, Car Parks, German Residential, and France Residential. The France Offices segment operates office property assets located in France.

