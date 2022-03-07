Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Short Interest Update

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the January 31st total of 22,070,000 shares. Currently, 10.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Coty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COTY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of COTY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.92. 380,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,094,850. Coty has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.14 and a beta of 2.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Coty (Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.