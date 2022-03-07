Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Corteva were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

Corteva stock opened at $51.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

