Corrado Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Corrado Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $987,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,011,000 after acquiring an additional 185,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.60. The company had a trading volume of 422,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,701,404. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.86 and a 52-week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

