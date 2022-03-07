Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 640 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL)

Corrado Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:AZBL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $722,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.55. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,828. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $27.39.

