Corrado Advisors LLC Sells 1,099 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Corrado Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August comprises approximately 1.6% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $25,373,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at about $6,770,000. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at about $3,443,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 94.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 174,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 84,699 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 176.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 79,912 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,347. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $30.51.

