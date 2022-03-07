Corrado Advisors LLC Purchases 7 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Corrado Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $150.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,762.12. The stock had a trading volume of 191,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,843. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,115.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,311.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The firm had revenue of $137.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

