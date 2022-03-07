Corrado Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DBOC)

Corrado Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DBOC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter worth $253,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DBOC traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $28.88. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,237. Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $30.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.52.

